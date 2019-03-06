Image copyright TVP Image caption David Watkins was found dead in Searles Farm Lane in Reading in January 1993

A man was shot in the head with a shotgun while "kneeling or crouched on the ground" in an "execution" style murder, a court heard.

A pathologist said the shot which killed David Watkins was fired downwards "less than 15cm or six inches" from the back of his head.

Andrew Everson, 54, denies murdering Mr Watkins near Reading in 1993.

He was cleared of Mr Watkins' murder in 1994 but is on trial again after "fresh evidence" was found.

Reading Crown Court heard Mr Watkins' body was found in Searles Farm Lane, Pingewood, a day after he had been killed on 14 January.

A report from Dr Vesna Dujurovic, who carried out the post-mortem examination on Mr Watkins in 1993, was read out to jurors.

Prosecutor John Price QC said Dr Dujurovic found "shotgun wadding" - part of the weapon's cartridge - in the 30-year-old's wound.

He added the doctor suggested the weapon was fired in a "downwards direction" as he was "kneeling or crouched on the ground".

Image copyright TVP Image caption New evidence revealed there was a "close match" between fibres on Mr Watkins' clothes with some found in Mr Everson's car, the court heard

Dr Ashley Fegan-Earl, a pathologist who re-examined the case, told the jury there was no evidence Mr Watkins was killed elsewhere and "deposited at the scene".

He added there was also a possibility the shotgun was against his head when the shot was fired.

The court heard Michael Cox, who lived near the remote area where the body was found, heard a single shot while watching TV between 21:00 and 21:30 on 14 January 1993.

The court heard tests revealed a "close match" between fibres on Mr Watkins' clothing and fibres used in the upholstery of a Peugeot 309 belonging to Mr Everson, from Weymouth.

Mr Price said Mr Watkins, a cannabis dealer from Reading, had run out of his supply, but had believed he was going to purchase a large amount of the drug on the day his death.

The jury was previously told police had discovered new evidence during a review of the death in 2012.

The trial continues.