Bridge sold for first time in 227 years

Image copyright Google Image caption The bridge was originally built by 10 local dignitaries in the 18th century

A landmark bridge which connects Berkshire and Oxfordshire has been sold for the first time in 227 years.

Whitchurch toll bridge has been bought by the General Estates Company, based in Southampton.

About 6,000 vehicles as day use the Grade II-listed bridge which underwent a £6m renovation in 2014.

James Percy, director of General Estates, said the structure's future had been "secured" due to a "very good" refurbishment.

The River Thames crossing between Whitchurch-on-Thames, Oxfordshire, and Pangbourne, West Berkshire, costs drivers 60p to use.

The bridge was originally built by 10 local dignitaries using their own funds after parliament granted permission in 1792.

The Act granted the bridge should not be subject to any "rate, tax or duty whatsoever".

A second wooden bridge was completed in 1853 and was similar to the earlier one but was less steep and had only half the number of piers.

However, it deteriorated, and was replaced by an iron bridge in 1902, which stands to this day.