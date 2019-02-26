Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Olivia Perks was found dead in her room at the Royal Military Academy at Sandhurst

An army officer cadet was found hanged in her room at Sandhurst, a coroner said.

Olivia Perks, 21, was discovered at the Royal Military Academy in Berkshire on 6 February.

At an inquest hearing, senior coroner Heidi Connor said: "The is a tragic loss of a promising young woman."

Thames Valley Police said it was treating the death as "unexplained but non-suspicious". The inquest has been adjourned to a later date.

Ms Perks, whose father attended the two-minute hearing, was identified on the day she was found by Sergeant Major Richard Pask, the hearing was told.

Mrs Connor told the court: "I'm very sorry to meet members of the family in these very tragic circumstances."

A provisional cause of death was given as "asphyxia due to hanging".

Ms Perks, who joined the academy in May 2018, was in the last term of a 44-week course for officer cadets.

She was thought to have been involved in a minor disciplinary incident just before her death.

Besides the incident, which is being investigated, there was no further suggestion of wrongdoing.