Sandhurst death cadet Olivia Perks 'a tragic loss'
An army officer cadet was found hanged in her room at Sandhurst, a coroner said.
Olivia Perks, 21, was discovered at the Royal Military Academy in Berkshire on 6 February.
At an inquest hearing, senior coroner Heidi Connor said: "The is a tragic loss of a promising young woman."
Thames Valley Police said it was treating the death as "unexplained but non-suspicious". The inquest has been adjourned to a later date.
Ms Perks, whose father attended the two-minute hearing, was identified on the day she was found by Sergeant Major Richard Pask, the hearing was told.
Mrs Connor told the court: "I'm very sorry to meet members of the family in these very tragic circumstances."
A provisional cause of death was given as "asphyxia due to hanging".
Ms Perks, who joined the academy in May 2018, was in the last term of a 44-week course for officer cadets.
She was thought to have been involved in a minor disciplinary incident just before her death.
Besides the incident, which is being investigated, there was no further suggestion of wrongdoing.