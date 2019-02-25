Image copyright TVP Image caption Hamid Mahmood attacked the woman in Salt Hill Park

A man has been jailed for raping a woman and smashing a wine bottle over her head.

Hamid Mahmood, 23, of Griffin Close, Slough, was sentenced on Friday at Reading Crown Court to eight and a half years for rape and actual bodily harm.

He attacked the woman, aged in her 40s, as she walked from Montem Leisure Centre and into Salt Hill Park in Slough.

Mahmood was arrested on the same day of the attack on 17 August 2016.

The court heard Mahmood raped the woman before smashing a wine bottle over her head.

The victim was assisted by two members of the public who called the emergency services.

Two other men arrested in connection with the investigation were released without charge.

Det Con Ross Fleming, from Thames Valley Police, said: "The victim described in court how she thought she was going to die as a result of the wine bottle being smashed over her head and the court heard how much [of] a detrimental effect the incident had upon her life."

He praised the victim's bravery in attending court for the two-and-a-half-year case and added: "She is visibly scared from this which will last her lifetime.

"Hopefully the verdict and sentence will offer some peace in her life now that justice has been done."