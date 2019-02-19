Image copyright GOOGLE Image caption The man was convicted of raping the woman at Reading Crown Court

A 23-year-old man has been found guilty of raping a woman before smashing a wine bottle over her head.

Hamid Mahmood, of Griffin Close, Slough, raped the woman in her 40s in Reading on 17 August 2016.

The assault happened as the woman walked by the rear of Montem Leisure Centre in the town.

He previously admitted assault occasioning actual bodily harm before being convicted of one count of rape, at Reading Crown Court.

The woman was walking towards the A4 just before Mahmood, accompanied by another man, entered Salt Hill Park.

He raped the woman before smashing a wine bottle over her head.

The victim was assisted by two members of the public who called the emergency services.

Mahmood was arrested on the same day but two other men arrested in connection with the investigation were released without charge.

Det Con Ross Fleming, from Thames Valley Police, said: "This was an extremely serious offence against this woman who was raped and, after that ordeal, was then violently assaulted.

"The incident has had a devastating and long-lasting impact upon her and she will, no doubt, never forget what happened."

Mahmood was remanded in custody while a date for sentencing is set.