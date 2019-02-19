Image copyright Google Image caption The teenager was found at a house in Thirlmere Avenue with a gunshot wound to the head 15 years ago

A man has been charged with the murder of another man in Slough 15 years ago.

Daniel Higgins, 18, was found tortured and with a gunshot wound to the head at a house in Thirlmere Avenue in the early hours of 9 November 2003.

Jamil Khalid, 39, has been charged with one count of murder, one count of manslaughter, one count of false imprisonment and one count of GBH.

Mr Khalid, of Cooper Way, Slough, is due before Reading Crown Court on Wednesday.

In November 2004, Majad Khan, of Wexham Road, Slough, was found guilty of murdering Mr Higgins and was jailed for life with a minimum term of 20 years.

Two other men were also found guilty of assisting an offender, while a third man, pleaded guilty to the same offence. They were sentenced to seven, five and four years respectively.