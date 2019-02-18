Berkshire

Bomb squad detonates shell at Maidenhead Golf Club

  • 18 February 2019
The 18lb ordnance discovered in Cookham Image copyright Thames Valley Police
Image caption The shell, seen here separated from its outer casing, was detonated at Maidenhead Golf Club

A suspected unexploded tank shell found in woodland was detonated at a golf course.

The 18lb piece of ordnance was discovered near Mill Lane in Cookham, Berkshire, on Sunday at 14:00 GMT.

A Royal Logistic Corps bomb disposal team took it to nearby Maidenhead Golf Club, where a controlled explosion took place in a bunker.

Thames Valley Police said analysis later revealed the round had been "a solid lump and not live".

On Twitter, the force said: "Our thanks to Maidenhead Golf Course who kindly agreed to stage the controlled explosion in one of their bunkers."

Image copyright Thames Valley Police
Image caption The device was discovered in woodland off Mill Lane

