Image caption Police believe thieves have been targeting homes for high-value Asian jewellery items

Three men have been arrested following a spate of Asian gold jewellery thefts, police said.

A total of seven burglaries have taken place across Slough, Berkshire, between 26 January and 12 February.

Thames Valley Police urged owners of expensive jewellery to use safes, avoid posting photos of the items on social media and to insure them.

Three men, aged 32, 34 and 35, all from Slough, have been arrested on suspicion of burglary and remain in custody.

The force said it was "keeping an open mind" as to whether the burglaries were linked.

The seven break-ins took place: