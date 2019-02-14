Arrests after spate of Asian gold thefts in Slough
Three men have been arrested following a spate of Asian gold jewellery thefts, police said.
A total of seven burglaries have taken place across Slough, Berkshire, between 26 January and 12 February.
Thames Valley Police urged owners of expensive jewellery to use safes, avoid posting photos of the items on social media and to insure them.
Three men, aged 32, 34 and 35, all from Slough, have been arrested on suspicion of burglary and remain in custody.
The force said it was "keeping an open mind" as to whether the burglaries were linked.
The seven break-ins took place:
- On 26 January in Elbow Meadow
- On 1 February in Robin Hood Close
- On 5 February in Victoria Road
- On 8 February Court Crescent
- On 12 February in Marescroft Road, Mirador Crescent and Keel Drive