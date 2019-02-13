Image copyright BRACKNELL COUNCIL Image caption The Horseshoe Lake country park will boast a new cafe and playground

A £2.6m plan to turn a lake into "a major new attraction" has been given the go-ahead by the local council.

Horseshoe Lake in Sandhurst is set to become a country park by 2021 after Bracknell Borough Council voted in favour of the scheme on Tuesday.

The site, which covers 22 acres and is named after its horseshoe-shaped island, was originally the location of gravel pits which are now flooded.

A new cafe, playground and parking areas will be built at the site.

Plans also include installing a biomass boiler and a water pump to "generate renewable heat initiative payments from the government", the council said.

Any revenue generated from the country park would be reinvested in the maintenance of the borough's outdoor areas.

Councillor Andrew Hunter said: "The intention is to create a facility and asset to the borough which ultimately will bring something coming to the council.

"Income will be ploughed back into managing and maintaining Bracknell Forest's large portfolio of open spaces, parks and countryside," he added.

Image copyright Google Image caption The lake, which covers about 22 acres, is named after its horseshoe-shaped island

The council will now have to carry out feasibility work, including seeking planning permission, in order for construction work to begin.

Natural materials would have to be used in any buildings on the site to ensure it retains a natural look.

Iain McCracken, executive member for culture, resources delivery and public protection, said the country park would make Horseshoe Lake "even more appealing, accessible and educational for visitors".