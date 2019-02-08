Sandhurst cadet found dead in 'suicide'

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption It is believed the woman was found dead in her room at the Royal Military Academy at Sandhurst

A 21-year-old officer cadet has been found dead in an apparent suicide at the Army's officer training college.

The woman's body was believed to have been found in her room at the Sandhurst base in Berkshire, on Wednesday.

A Ministry of Defence spokesman confirmed an "incident" occurred which resulted in the "death of an officer cadet" at the Royal Military Academy.

Thames Valley Police said it was treating the death as unexplained but non-suspicious.

A spokesman for the force added officers were called at 15:00 GMT on Wednesday and the woman's family had been informed.

The Royal Military Academy has trained the leaders of the Army - and armies further afield - for 200 years.

Both the Duke of Cambridge and Duke of Sussex graduated at Sandhurst, where all Army officers are trained.

Training lasts for 44 weeks and the first five weeks are renowned for being one of the toughest experiences most people will ever go through.

The Army website describes the college as "one of the world's toughest and most revered military training academies" and its motto is "Serve to Lead".