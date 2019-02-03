Image copyright Police handout Image caption Daniel Williams, 19, was last seen in a student union bar at the University of Reading's Whiteknights campus

A university student's disappearance is "completely out of character" and officers are "extremely concerned for his welfare", police have said.

An air and land search for 19-year-old Daniel Williams is continuing after he went missing from the University of Reading in the early hours of Thursday.

Mr Williams, from Sutton in London, was last seen leaving a student union bar.

Police said they were "continuing to maximise all available resources" in the search for Mr Williams.

The force confirmed the National Police Air Service as well as Berkshire Lowland Search and Rescue were involved.

Image copyright Police handout Image caption Police said anyone who knew of Mr Williams' whereabouts should "urgently" contact the force

Supt Jim Weems said leaflet drops had been arranged by Mr Williams' family, and added: "His disappearance is completely out of character, and we are extremely concerned for his welfare."

Appealing directly to Mr Williams, Supt Weems said: "You are not in any trouble, but we want to ensure you are safe and well."

Mr Williams is described as 6ft tall, slim, with short light brown hair and blue eyes.

He had been wearing jeans, black shoes and a black hooded top over a black T-shirt.