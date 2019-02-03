Berkshire

Slough churchyard rape: Two men released on bail

  • 3 February 2019
St Mary's Church in Church Street, Slough Image copyright Google
Image caption The victim, who is in her 30s, was attacked in the grounds of St Mary's Church

Two men arrested on suspicion of raping a woman in a Slough churchyard have been released on police bail.

The victim, who is in her 30s, was attacked in the grounds of St Mary's Church in Church Street, Upton, at about 19:45 GMT on Wednesday.

A 42-year-old man arrested after the attack has been released on conditional police bail until 28 February.

Police said a 29-year-old man arrested on Friday had been released on conditional police bail until 2 March.

