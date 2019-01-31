Image copyright Family picture Image caption Kaden's family said he was a "very creative" and "adventurous" boy

The owner of Topshop will not face charges of corporate manslaughter over the death of a 10-year-old boy who was fatally injured in one of its stores.

Kaden Reddick died after a display queue barrier fell on his head at the Oracle Centre in Reading on 13 February 2017.

Following a police investigation, the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) has decided there is "not a realistic prospect" of conviction.

An inquest was opened and adjourned.

Det Insp Dave Turton, from Thames Valley Police, said: "We have carried out a thorough investigation into this tragic incident.

"Following a review of the investigation by the CPS, no charges have been made in relation to the case as it was established that there was not a realistic prospect of conviction for the offence of corporate manslaughter.

"Our thoughts remain with the family."

Image copyright PA Image caption Kaden was fatally injured at Topshop in the Oracle shopping centre in Reading

Kaden's mother was paying at the till when the barrier fell over and hit him.

Topshop has since removed the same queue barriers from more than 400 of its stores both in the UK and abroad.

The incident in Reading happened a week after a 10-year-old girl suffered a fractured skull when a queue barrier toppled onto her at Topshop in Glasgow's Silverburn shopping centre.

Owner Arcadia was fined £450,000 on Wednesday over the Glasgow incident after admitting breaking health and safety laws.

In a family statement after his death, Kaden, who was a year five pupil at Garland Junior School in West Berkshire, was described as "loving, cheeky and energetic".

Following the decision by the CPS, the investigation now transfers to Reading Borough Council to consider action in respect of any Health and Safety offences that may have occurred.