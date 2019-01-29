'High-powered' laser targets aircraft over West Berkshire
A high-powered laser has been shone at civilian and military aircraft flying over West Berkshire six times in the past four months.
PC Darryl MacAndrew said the lasers carried a "high level of risk that could ultimately prove fatal" to those on board.
Offences of endangering aircraft "could lead to a life sentence" under the Aviation Act 1982, he added.
Laser misuse crimes could lead to a five-year prison sentence.
The reports of lasers being shone include:
- Two military Apache helicopters were targeted flying near Enborne at 19:30 GMT on 24 October 2018
- A pilot reported a green laser being shone about five miles west of Newbury at 18:45 on 30 November 2018
- A military Apache helicopter was targeted flying over Marsh Benham at 17:45 on 12 December 2018
- A plane had a laser shone at it while in the air over Welford at 17:35 on 12 December 2018
- A laser was shone at an aircraft flying over Newbury at 17:45 on 8 January
- A civilian helicopter was targeted flying above Newbury Racecourse at 17:50 on 9 January