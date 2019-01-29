Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Police say a green laser has been shone at aircraft travelling over West Berkshire (stock image)

A high-powered laser has been shone at civilian and military aircraft flying over West Berkshire six times in the past four months.

PC Darryl MacAndrew said the lasers carried a "high level of risk that could ultimately prove fatal" to those on board.

Offences of endangering aircraft "could lead to a life sentence" under the Aviation Act 1982, he added.

Laser misuse crimes could lead to a five-year prison sentence.

Two Apache helicopters have been targeted by the laser beam

The reports of lasers being shone include: