Crown tattoo man wanted over assault

Image copyright Thames Valley Police Image caption Robert Greenacre has a tattoo of a black crown under his eye

Pictures have been released of a man with a distinctive tattoo being sought over an attack on a young woman in Reading.

Police believe Robert Greenacre, 28, from Wokingham, Berkshire, may have travelled to Bristol since the attack, which happened on Monday.

He is slim, 6ft tall, has green eyes and short light brown hair.

He speaks with an East Anglian accent and also has a tattoo of a black crown under his eye.

He has further tattoos on his arms, chest and neck and a blue hoop through the top of his ear. He is also known to frequent Arborfield, Reading, Kent and London.

Det Sgt Andrew Clark said: "Anyone who sees Greenacre should not approach him but please call 999."

Police confirmed they are treating the attack as grievous bodily harm, but could not release any further details.