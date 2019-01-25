Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Footage showed the moment the rider and her horse were hit

A triathlete who hit a horse during the cycling section of a race has been ordered to pay £926.

Iain Plumb, 32, of Crowthorne, Berkshire, was taking part in the Royal Windsor Triathlon when he hit the horse and rider, causing the animal to bolt.

Organisers banned the 32-year-old for life from races following the incident on 17 June 2018.

Plumb was found guilty of riding without due consideration after a trial at High Wycombe Magistrates' Court.

Footage showed the moment the rider and her horse were hit when cyclists passed on both sides in Oakley Green Road, Dedworth.

The manoeuvre caused the horse to jolt and the rider cry out.

'Horse not injured'

The rider previously said the impact bruised her ankle.

PC Peter Dorling, of Thames Valley Police, said: "Plumb's cycling fell well below what is expected for a cyclist.

"Thankfully the horse was not injured."

Plumb was fined £216 by High Wycombe magistrates on 21 January.

He was also ordered to pay £50 in compensation to the horse-rider, a victim surcharge of £30 and court costs of £630.