Image copyright RBWM Image caption The anti-terror barriers have been installed with Windsor's "heritage" in mind

Specially designed anti-terror barriers are to be installed around Windsor Castle after locals complained the existing ones were "ugly".

A total of six barriers will replace a set of temporary blockades placed in the Royal Borough in 2017.

The council said it hoped the designs would maintain Windsor's "unique heritage" while keeping people safe.

The authority will pay £942,000 towards the project, with Thames Valley Police committing £250,000.

The borough council said each barrier's design was "unique" to its location, with planners considering the "conservation status" of the area.

Councillor Phill Bicknell said: "Keeping our residents safe is a top priority and these measures have been designed to ensure the safety of residents and those visiting Windsor.

"We are confident that the six designs fulfil that goal, while maintaining Windsor's unique heritage."

Image copyright RBWM Image caption An artist impression of the barriers

The temporary metal barriers were originally installed after the Westminster terror attack in 2017.

But the measures were described as "ugly" and "over the top" by some residents.

Specialist security consultants worked with the council and Thames Valley Police to develop the new designs which will be placed in Sheet Street, Victoria Street, Park Street, Peascod Street, Thames Street and Castle Hotel.