Image copyright Thames Valley Police Image caption Davarn Francis fled to Saint Vincent days after killing 18-year-old Wa-ays Dhaye

A man who fled to the Caribbean after stabbing a teenager to death has been jailed for 16 years.

Wa-ays Dhaye, 18, was attacked as he walked back to his home in Slough on 31 August 2015 following a day out at the Notting Hill Carnival.

Three of Mr Dhaye's killers were jailed in 2016 but Davarn Francis flew to Saint Vincent, evading justice.

Francis, 21, was sentenced earlier after being found guilty of manslaughter at Reading Crown Court.

Image copyright Thames Valley Police Image caption (From left to right) Khianni Gordon, Kaneel Huggins and Antwon Clarke were convicted in 2016 over the death of Wa-ays Dhaye

A group of men had been following Mr Dhaye home after a "minor altercation" at the Notting Hill Carnival, Thames Valley Police previously said.

The group then waited until he was away from his friends and stabbed him multiple times.

He was found lying injured by members of the public in Thurston Street. He died in hospital a day later.

Khianni Gordon was convicted of his murder in April 2016 while his accomplices Kaneel Huggins and Antwon Clarke were each found guilty of manslaughter.

However, Thames Valley Police said suspect Francis left the country "just days" after the stabbing before officers had an opportunity to question him.

"Francis thought that he would be safe from capture and prosecution," said Det Sgt John Slater.

"However, thanks to the tenacity and commitment of the investigation team, the Crown Prosecution Service and the National Crime Agency, he was traced to Saint Vincent, in the Caribbean, and returned to the UK."

Image copyright Police handout Image caption Wa-ays Dhaye had been returning from Notting Hill Carnival when he was stabbed

Mr Slater said the family of Mr Dhaye had "waited with patience and dignity" for each killer to be brought to justice.

In a statement, the family said Mr Dhaye was due to start university and had "so much to look forward to", adding that he was "a cheerful, gentle, faithful, and clever young man."

"He was a good son to his parents and he was a good Muslim teenager who did not drink or do any drugs," the family said.