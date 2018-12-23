Wokingham crash: Woman, 98, dies after being hit by car
A 98-year-old woman has died after being knocked down by a car driven by a man aged in his 70s.
The woman was walking in Oxford Road in Wokingham, Berkshire, on Saturday when she was struck by a Citroen Picasso at about 15:00 GMT.
She later died at the Royal Berkshire Hospital, Thames Valley Police said.
The car driver was uninjured. Police have appealed for motorists with dashcam footage of the scene to contact them.