Image copyright Google Image caption The man was found injured in Nine Mile Ride

A murder investigation has been started into the death of a man found injured in the road.

He was found in Nine Mile Ride in Crowthorne, Berkshire, at 14:00 GMT. Paramedics treated the man at the scene but he died shortly after.

Thames Valley Police wants to hear from anyone who saw anything unusual or suspicious in the area.

It especially wants to hear from anyone who was near the New Acres Caravan Site and Pineridge Park Homes on Monday.