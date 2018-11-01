Berkshire

Woman hit several times on head by male attacker

  • 1 November 2018
Rhine Close Image copyright Google
Image caption The attack happened in Rhine Close, Caversham, on Wednesday

A woman suffered serious head injuries after a man she knew attacked her with a "bladed object", police said.

The 50-year-old victim was hit several times on the head before she fled the attacker outside a home in Caversham, Berkshire, at 16:30 GMT on Wednesday.

Thames Valley Police said she remains in hospital in a stable condition and they are treating the case as attempted murder.

No arrests have been made at this stage.

Officers said the attacker is a a white man aged in his 20s, with short brown hair.

Det Insp Dave Turton said the force believed the attack was an "isolated incident", but there was a "good chance that a number of people witnessed it".

"People in the area might see an increased police presence while our investigation takes place," he added.

