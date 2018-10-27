Image copyright Google Image caption The girl is thought to have been crossing Cippenham Lane when she was knocked down

A six-year-old girl has died after being struck by a car on a main road in Berkshire.

The victim is thought to have been crossing Cippenham Lane in Slough when she was knocked down at about 18:15 BST on Friday, police said.

She was taken to Wexham Park Hospital for treatment for serious head injuries but was later pronounced dead.

The vehicle, a white Volkswagen Passat, stopped at the scene. The driver has not been arrested.

Police have appealed for any witnesses to contact them.

The girl's next-of-kin are being supported by specially-trained officers, police said.