Image copyright Thames Valley Police Image caption South East Water apologised to people affected by the burst pipe and said repair teams were on site

A road has been closed after a water pipe burst, opening up a sinkhole that trapped a van.

South East Water said parts of Nine Mile Ride, near Crowthorne, Berkshire, could be closed until the middle of the week after the pipe burst underneath the road on Monday.

About 50 homes are also without water while the firm carries out repairs.

Police said no-one was hurt and urged drivers to use alternative routes while the road is closed.

South East Water apologised to people affected by the burst pipe and said its repair teams were on site.

Robert Antony-Scorse, from the company, added: "It's one of our larger mains, and our repair teams are on site to isolate the pipe and return water to those homes affected.

"We will make an assessment on what needs to be done, but the road will be closed for the day, and likely into midweek while we undertake repairs and reinstate the road."