Image copyright Thames Valley Police Image caption Lorraine Maclellan's children paid tribute to their "best friend", who died in a crash on Thursday

The family of a woman who died in a crash between an autism school minibus and a lorry have said they are "utterly heartbroken".

The victims, who were all in the minibus, worked at Prior's Court School in Thatcham, Berkshire.

Lorraine Maclellan, 60, from Farnborough, Hampshire, was one of three school staff members to die after the collision on the M4 at 12:20 BST on Thursday.

Her family said she "loved her job".

Paying tribute to Mrs Maclellan, they said she "was loved by colleagues and the children at the school".

The statement said "Lorraine was a loving mother, grandma, daughter, sister and friend", adding that the family had been "overwhelmed by all the support and kindness offered from everyone."

"We are utterly heartbroken. Our mum wasn't just our mum, but our best friend."

The crash happened on the eastbound carriageway of the M4 between junction 14 at Hungerford and junction 13 at Newbury.

Thames Valley Police has appealed for anyone who saw what happened or has dashcam footage to contact them.

The force said there have been no arrests over the crash.