Image copyright Alex Bramall / PA Image caption The newlyweds returned to Windsor Castle in the Scottish State Coach

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank have released four official photographs from their wedding day.

The pictures, taken by photographer Alex Bramall, include a black and white image of the couple sharing a kiss during the carriage procession.

Another shot captures the ninth in line to the throne in a Zac Posen silk gown as she heads to the evening reception with her new husband.

The couple are said to be "delighted" to share the images.

Image copyright Alex Bramall / PA Image caption Theodora Williams (in front of the groom) was one of several young children to play an important role in the wedding

Eugenie wed her long-term partner in front of her grandparents the Queen and Prince Philip, as well as other family members at Windsor Castle on Friday.

The service at St George's Chapel was also attended by the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

Celebrities including Robbie Williams, Demi Moore and Cara Delevigne were among 850 guests in the chapel as the pair exchanged vows.

The wedding was watched on an extended episode of ITV's This Morning by an average of three million people, giving the channel its best ratings for the timeslot since William and Kate's marriage in 2011.

Another official picture of the bridal party captures a beaming Prince George next to his sister Princess Charlotte as Mr Brooksbank rests his hand on the shoulder of Theodora, the daughter of Robbie Williams and Ayda Field.

Image copyright Alex Bramall / PA Image caption The bride and groom posed with their families inside Windsor Castle

A group photo taken in the White Drawing Room at Windsor shows both the bride and groom's families.

The mother of the bride, Sarah, Duchess of York, stands beside a seated Duke of Edinburgh, with her former husband, the Duke of York, on the other side.

A fourth image reveals the smiling newlyweds in their evening wear ahead of a private dinner at Royal Lodge in Windsor Great Park on Friday evening.

Mr Posen was reportedly inspired by the beauty of Windsor and the surrounding countryside and the blush of an English rose, according to Buckingham Palace.

Image copyright Alex Bramall / PA Image caption The beaming couple celebrated at a private evening dinner at Royal Lodge in Windsor Great Park

The pin-tucked plisse is cut on the bias and mixed with signature drapes, and the White Rose of York is subtlety embroidered on both the shoulder and back, holding the cape together.

The silk for the gown came from Biddle Sawyer Silk, the palace said.

Eugenie set off her evening look with diamond and emerald drop earrings - a wedding gift from the groom - and a hair slide belonging to the Queen.

British photographer Mr Bramall said it was "an honour and a privilege" to be invited to photograph the couple.