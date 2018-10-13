'Serious' crash closes M4 motorway

Image copyright Highways England Image caption Traffic trapped behind the accident was released past the scene of the crash

One person was airlifted to hospital and 11 others treated for minor injuries after a minibus overturned, forcing the closure of the M4.

The motorway was shut both ways between Hungerford and Swindon East due to the the crash on the westbound carriageway shortly after 11:30 BST.

The Highways Agency said the road had since reopened eastbound.

It said trapped westbound traffic had been released past the scene by 14:45 but the carriageway remained closed.

Thames Valley Police described the incident as "serious".

Tailbacks were reported from the site of the crash, between junctions 14 and 15 in Berkshire, back to junction 13 at Newbury.

Traffic is being diverted from junction 14 via the A338, A4, B4192 and A419 to junction 15.

On Thursday, a crash on the eastbound side, between Hungerford and Newbury, resulted in the deaths of three people.