Image copyright Google Image caption The crash happened on the slip road at junction seven on the M4

A driver who "deliberately" drove the wrong way on a motorway and hit another vehicle head-on died as a result of misadventure, an inquest jury has ruled.

Darran Walker, 36, "handbrake turned" his Peugeot while being pursued by police, driving up the slip road at junction 7 of the M4

He crashed into a Vauxhall Astra and died at the scene on 8 December 2016.

Reading Coroner's Court heard Mr Walker was under the influence of drugs.

During the inquest, the jury was shown dashcam footage of Mr Walker reversing into the police Volvo before driving off in the wrong direction on the westbound slip road at about 07:00 GMT.

The jury found he died as a result of "deliberately driving in the wrong direction".

The driver of the Vauxhall Astra, Thomas Butcher, who wasn't hurt in the crash, told the hearing he "dragged" Mr Walker from the burning wreckage but believed he was "killed on impact".

He said he thought both his vehicle and Mr Walker's were travelling at about 50 mph before the crash.

He said: "It's almost like being in a movie or something. I literally put my head down and closed my eyes."

Assistant coroner Ian Wade QC commended Mr Butcher for his "humanity and his fortitude both on that slip road and here in this court".