Image caption Daniel McLaren is accused murdering of his baby son

No defence is being offered in the case of a father accused of murdering his baby.

Daniel McLaren, 30, denies murdering his son Jack but had admitted manslaughter.

Reading Crown Court heard the four-month-old died on 4 June 2017 as a result of a "forcible shake".

Defence barrister, John Price QC, said: "The position is that Mr McLaren will not be giving evidence and I will be calling no evidence on his behalf."

Mr McLaren of Newbury also denies a charge of GBH with intent on another child on 2 June 2017.

The prosecution has finished its case and the judge is expected to sum up on Friday.