Image copyright Google Image caption Firefighters are continuing to investigate the cause of the blaze

A woman's body has been found at the scene of a flat blaze in Reading, police said.

Firefighters were called at about 15:00 BST on Monday to a fire at a block in Highmead Close, Reading.

Royal Berkshire Fire and Rescue Service said the fire was on the first floor of the building. The cause is being investigated.

Police said the death was not believed to be suspicious and the woman's family have been informed.

A scene watch will remain in place while the investigation continues.