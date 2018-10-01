Image caption Prospect Park Hospital specialises in mental health illnesses

A hospital where three patients died from choking-related incidents also dealt with three similar, but non-fatal, cases, the BBC has found.

The deaths at Prospect Park Hospital in Reading were publicised following a watchdog inspection, but the trust has now confirmed the three further cases.

Berkshire NHS Trust commissioned a review into all six incidents but said the report was not publicly available.

A recent inquest found areas of care at the hospital were inadequate.

The review of the choking incidents in Bluebell Ward was undertaken to "identify themes that required to be addressed", the trust said.

An inquest into the death of patient Anne Roberts, found diet information was "inadequately communicated and recorded by staff", resulting in the retired cleaner being given an "unsuitable" meal.

Image caption Christie Dyball said she hoped lessons could be learned from her mother's death

Miss Roberts, 68, died in September 2017 after she choked on a piece of cake after being placed on a soft food diet, Reading Coroner's Court heard.

An inspection by the Care Quality Commission earlier this year found staff at the hospital did not know which foods were suitable for soft food diets.

A trust spokeswoman said the investigation resulted in an increase of staff to assess patient diets and specialist training has also been given to nurses and other medics.

Miss Robert's daughter Christie Dyball, said her family believed had staff "better understood and managed her need for a soft diet", the grandmother would have "had the opportunity to get better".

An inquest jury concluded inadequate care at the hospital contributed to Miss Roberts' death.

Inquests into two other deaths have been scheduled for 2019.