Search for girl in dressing gown in Woodley stood down
- 30 September 2018
A search for a young girl seen walking along a road in a dressing gown has ended with police saying no-one was believed to be at risk.
The youngster, aged about five, was seen and spoken to by a member of the public in Woodlands Avenue, Woodley, Berkshire, early on Saturday.
Thames Valley Police said with no reports of a missing child, the operation was later stood down.
A police helicopter and dog teams were involved in the search.
29/9 0625hrs searching Woodley /Reading area with @TVP_Bracknell @tvprp @HantsTVPolDogs @TVP_Reading officers after a young child was seen walking alone in the streets. Extensive search completed by us and ground units. Please phone 999 if any sightings #NPAS999 #p6572 pic.twitter.com/KuN1Y2mx61— NPAS Benson (@NPASBenson) September 29, 2018
