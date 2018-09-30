Berkshire

Search for girl in dressing gown in Woodley stood down

  • 30 September 2018
Woodlands Avenue, Woodley Image copyright Google
Image caption Police said the sighting of the girl was reported to them by a member of the public who stopped to talk her

A search for a young girl seen walking along a road in a dressing gown has ended with police saying no-one was believed to be at risk.

The youngster, aged about five, was seen and spoken to by a member of the public in Woodlands Avenue, Woodley, Berkshire, early on Saturday.

Thames Valley Police said with no reports of a missing child, the operation was later stood down.

A police helicopter and dog teams were involved in the search.

