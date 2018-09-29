Image copyright Google Image caption Police said the sighting of the girl was reported to them by a member of the public who stopped to talk her

A search is under way after a girl wearing a dressing gown was seen walking along a road.

The youngster, aged about five, was stopped by member of the public who spoke to her in Woodlands Avenue, Woodley, Berkshire, at about 05:00 BST.

There have been no reports of a missing child in the area, but police are continuing their search using a helicopter and dogs.

The girl was also wearing navy leggings and had her hair in a ponytail.

Police said: "The initial report came from a member of the public who reported seeing the child and stopped to talk to her."

No further details have been released.

Insp Caroline Harrison said: "We would like anyone in the local community who wish to assist to report any possible sightings of the child to police or to come forward with any information which may help with our enquiries and to identify who the child is."