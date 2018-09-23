Berkshire

Man, 20, critical after car crash in Bracknell

  • 23 September 2018
Priestwood Court Road Image copyright Google
Image caption The pedestrian suffered serious head injuries in Priestwood Court Road

A 20-year-old man is in a critical condition in hospital after he was hit by a car in Bracknell.

The pedestrian suffered serious head injuries in Priestwood Court Road at about 13:15 GMT on Sunday.

He was taken to St Mary's Hospital in London, Thames Valley Police said.

Another 20-year-old man, from Bracknell, has been arrested on suspicion of driving while under the influence of drugs and dangerous driving. He remains in police custody.

