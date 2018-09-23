Man, 20, critical after car crash in Bracknell
- 23 September 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A 20-year-old man is in a critical condition in hospital after he was hit by a car in Bracknell.
The pedestrian suffered serious head injuries in Priestwood Court Road at about 13:15 GMT on Sunday.
He was taken to St Mary's Hospital in London, Thames Valley Police said.
Another 20-year-old man, from Bracknell, has been arrested on suspicion of driving while under the influence of drugs and dangerous driving. He remains in police custody.