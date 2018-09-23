Image copyright Google Image caption An attempted abduction was reported in Knolton Way in Slough, police said

Three attempted abductions of girls in Slough reported to police did not take place, Thames Valley Police has said.

Officers investigated reports an 11-year-old and two 12-year-olds were approached by a man who asked them to get into his car.

They were reported to have happened in Knolton Way and Aylesworth Avenue on 11, 17 and 18 September.

But the force said it is now satisfied the reports were not true. A 45-year-old man from Windsor has been released.

No further action will be taken.

Supt Sarah Grahame said: "I understand that these reports have caused community concern but we are satisfied from the evidence gathered that these incidents did not take place."