Image copyright Thames Valley Police Image caption Roman Ungurean showed no remorse

A man has been jailed for "harrowing" sexual assaults against a woman.

Roman Ungurean, 21, met the woman in Reading, Berkshire, on 5 July and, after walking around the town together, the victim booked a taxi to go home.

But before she could leave, Ungurean dragged her into Merchants Place and sexually assaulted her and then attacked her again in Union Street.

He admitted two counts of sexual assault and was jailed at Reading Crown Court for six and a half years.

After the assault, Ungurean threatened he would kill the victim if she reported it, police said.

'No remorse'

The "harrowing" incident was captured on a CCTV camera's microphone and played to Ungurean in interview and at the sentencing hearing.

Det Con Peter Cave, of Thames Valley Police, said: "The victim could not have been clearer at any point that what was happening was not wanted, and yet Ungurean continued, through her screaming and crying."

He added Ungurean, of Tilehurst, Reading, "displayed no remorse or contrition in the face of this compelling and upsetting evidence".

Police praised the woman's exceptional bravery throughout the investigation.

Mr Cave said he hoped the "lengthy sentence" would "enable her to be able to begin the difficult process of being able to move on from such a distressing experience in her life."

Ungurean was jailed for six and a half years for both counts of sexual assault, which will run concurrently.