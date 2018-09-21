Image copyright Thames Valley Police Image caption Mohammed Rasheed, 50, was described as a "doting, loving husband and father who could not do enough for people"

Two men have been jailed over the death of a father who was killed by one punch while on a night out with colleagues.

Mohammed Rasheed was acting as "peacemaker" when the group he was with were attacked in Windsor, Berkshire.

Kirk Bentley, 32, decided the Asian men were behaving inappropriately to two women they were with and grabbed two of the men in a headlock, a court heard.

Mr Rasheed was not involved in the fight, when he was hit by Ashley Ball, 28, and died two days later.

Ball was jailed for five years after admitting manslaughter ahead of the trial, and Bentley was sentenced to 12 months after a jury convicted him of affray on Friday.

He was previously acquitted of one count of manslaughter in a trial at Reading Crown Court.

The court heard Ball threw a single punch, hitting Mr Rasheed in the face, so hard, it caused a compound fracture and rendered him unconscious, on 10 September 2017.

Mr Rasheed never regained consciousness and died two days later in hospital.

'A split second'

Judge Johannah Cutts said it was clear Mr Rasheed was a "doting, loving husband and father who could not do enough for people, no matter who they were."

Mr Rasheed played no part in the confrontation about 02:00 BST which was caught on CCTV, in fact "he can be seen as the peacemaker", the judge said.

Speaking after the sentencing, the victim's wife Shyama Rasheed told the BBC: "It's his birthday today.

"I just want people to think before they go out - all it takes is one punch to change your life in a split second."

The court heard Bentley has 21 previous convictions for violence.

Ball has a previous conviction for GBH in 2011.