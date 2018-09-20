Berkshire

Man arrested in Slough abduction attempts inquiry

  • 20 September 2018
Knolton Way Image copyright Google
Image caption One of the attempted abductions was on Knolton Way in Slough, police said

A man has been arrested in connection with three attempted abductions in Slough.

Police said three girls - one aged 11 and two aged 12 - were approached by a man who asked them to get into his car.

The attempted abductions took place in Knolton Way and Aylesworth Avenue on 11, 17 and 18 September, Thames Valley Police said.

A 45-year-old man from Windsor has been detained on suspicion of attempted abduction and is in police custody.

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites