Image copyright Google Image caption One of the attempted abductions was on Knolton Way in Slough, police said

A man has been arrested in connection with three attempted abductions in Slough.

Police said three girls - one aged 11 and two aged 12 - were approached by a man who asked them to get into his car.

The attempted abductions took place in Knolton Way and Aylesworth Avenue on 11, 17 and 18 September, Thames Valley Police said.

A 45-year-old man from Windsor has been detained on suspicion of attempted abduction and is in police custody.