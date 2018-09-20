Man arrested in Slough abduction attempts inquiry
- 20 September 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A man has been arrested in connection with three attempted abductions in Slough.
Police said three girls - one aged 11 and two aged 12 - were approached by a man who asked them to get into his car.
The attempted abductions took place in Knolton Way and Aylesworth Avenue on 11, 17 and 18 September, Thames Valley Police said.
A 45-year-old man from Windsor has been detained on suspicion of attempted abduction and is in police custody.