Image copyright Google Image caption Two schoolgirls were approached outside the Knolton Way shops, Slough

Schools have been put on alert after a series of attempted child abductions in Slough.

In each incident, young girls wearing school uniforms were approached on the street by a man driving a small black car, Thames Valley Police said.

In the latest attempt, the man told a girl he had been asked to give her a lift home.

The man drove his car on Knolton Way and Aylesworth Avenue on 11, 17 and 18 September.

All three children refused a lift from the man, who is described as white, with dark hair and stubble, aged between 30 and 50.

The attempted abductions took place at the start of the school day on 11 September in Knolton Way and on Monday in Aylesworth Avenue.

In the third incident, which happened in Aylesworth Avenue at about 19:50 BST on Tuesday, the man was wearing a short sleeved Nike top with black tracksuit bottoms.

Police are advising children in the area to walk home with friends.

Patrols have been increased in the area.