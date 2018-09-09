Image copyright AFP Image caption Officers are treating Valerie Pretlove's death as unexplained

Police searching for a missing woman have found a body in a river.

Valerie Pretlove, 78, from Reading, was reported missing on Sunday, leading to a search operation involving Thames Valley Police, Berkshire Lowland Search & Rescue, and Berkshire Search Dogs.

A search of the River Thames close to Caversham Bridge led to the discovery of a body believed to be that of Mrs Pretlove, police said.

The death was being treated as unexplained, the force added.

Image caption A search of the River Thames near to Caversham Bridge led to the discovery of a body

Formal identification has yet to take place and the next of kin has been informed.

"Our thoughts remain with them at this extremely difficult time," a police spokesman said.