Image copyright Google Image caption Police say the attack happened on a bench near Montem Lane

Two men have been arrested after a 17-year-old girl was raped near an ice rink in Slough, police have said.

The teenager had arranged to meet one man at Metro Bank in Farnham Road on 1 September, but she was met by a second man as well.

Officers said the men and girl walked to Montem Ice Arena and sat on a bench, near Montem Lane, at about 01:00 BST, where the girl was attacked.

Two men, aged 19 and 21, have been arrested on suspicion of rape.

Det Con Stuart Malham from Thames Valley Police said the victim was being supported by specially trained officers.

The men have been bailed to appear at Maidenhead police station on 30 September.