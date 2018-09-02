Berkshire

Police officers and girl injured in Maidenhead crash

  • 2 September 2018

Two police officers and a teenage girl were injured when a car crashed into two parked vehicles.

Police said a silver Ford Focus hit a stationary marked police car and a Toyota Prius in Norden Road, Maidenhead, at about 05:30 BST on Sunday.

The officers and teenage girl remain in hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Two 24-year-old men have been arrested in connection with the crash.

Three other people were treated for minor injuries, the force said.

