A man has appeared in court charged with sexual assault, attempted rape, and attempted kidnap.

Martin Maughan, of no fixed address, is also charged with trespassing with intent to commit a sexual offence, theft and attempted theft.

The 30-year-old appeared at Slough Magistrates' Court earlier.

An attempt was made to kidnap a teenage girl in Slough on Friday and later the same day a woman was sexually assaulted in Stoke Poges, police said.

Mr Maughan, who also faces driving offence charges, was remanded in custody and will appear at Reading Crown Court on 1 October.