Campers arrive for Reading Festival
- 22 August 2018
The gates have opened ahead of the first day of Reading Festival on Friday.
Campers have started arriving for the sold-out three day festival which features Fall Out Boy, Kendrick Lamar and Kings of Leon as headliners.
The boss of Reading and Leeds festivals had to defend this year's line-up after some fans dismissed it as "incredibly underwhelming" and the "worst ever".
It's expected that nearly one hundred thousand people will attend the event this year.
