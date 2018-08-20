Murder inquiry started into death of man in Brockenhurst
- 20 August 2018
A murder inquiry has been started into the death of a man at an address in the New Forest.
Police officers were called to a property in Brookley Road, Brockenhurst in Hampshire, at 13:00 BST to reports of a man "in need of medical assistance".
The man died at the scene and Hampshire Police said a 34-year-old man had been arrested on suspicion of murder.
The force added that enquiries into the death were ongoing.