The bus depot has been in operating since 1989

Plans to build flats on the site of a bus depot in Bracknell have been refused amid concerns about trees.

Councillors rejected proposals on Wednesday to demolish the depot and replace it with an 11-storey block of 246 one-and-two bedroom flats.

The development would have involved the removal of several mature Oak trees.

Prior to the meeting, a council tree officer said the cutting down of trees was "not acceptable" and went against the local authority's policy.

Developers had planned to provide 62 "affordable" homes in the development and council officers had recommended the block to be approved.

Bracknell Forest Borough Council said the building off Market Street, "though large and tall", would not "appear out of place" in the area.