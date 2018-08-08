Image copyright Google Image caption Poundworld in Slough posed a "potential threat" to the health of the public, according to the town's council

Bags of pork scratchings containing mouse urine and droppings were sold at a store of collapsed firm Poundworld.

The firm, set to become defunct on 10 August, was fined £350,000 for the hygiene offences at its Slough shop.

Reading Magistrates' Court heard Slough council's food and safety team twice found the store had a mouse infestation.

Poundworld did not attend the court hearing on Friday. The fine is said to be a record for Slough.

Bags damaged by mice

Councillor Pavitar Mann, of Slough Borough Council, said the now-permanently closed Poundworld shop posed a "potential threat" to the health of the public.

He added: "I dread to think how many people may have bought contaminated food from this store".

The authority said they had first visited the store in 2016, and were issued with a caution after finding a mouse infestation.

An environmental officer then returned in May 2017 to follow up on a complaint received from a member of the public.

Image caption Poundworld is one of a number UK high street names to go into administration this year

During that inspection, the officer discovered the bags, on sale to the public, which had been damaged by mice.

A judge fined the firm for failing to protect food against contamination.

Poundworld announced the closure of its remaining 190 stores, with the loss of 2,339 jobs, on 19 July.

The discount chain, founded in 1974, went into administration in early June after struggling with tough competition on the High Street from rivals including Poundland and Poundstretcher.