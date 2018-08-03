Image copyright Google Image caption The two men were crossing the London Road in Sunninghill

A 17-year-old boy has been arrested after two pedestrians died when they were hit by a car in Berkshire.

The two men, a 48-year-old from Twickenham and a 61-year-old from Milton Keynes were hit as they crossed the A329 at 23:30 BST on Thursday.

They were treated by paramedics but both died at the scene.

The teenager from Ascot has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and driving whilst under the influence of drugs.

The men's next of kin have been informed and they are being supported by family liaison officers.

Det Sgt Anthony Jenkins said: "This is a tragic incident in which two men have sadly died. Our thoughts are with their families at this very difficult time."

He appealed for anyone who was driving on the A329 London Road in Sunninghill late Thursday and who may have dash-cam footage to contact police.