Image copyright Google Image caption Banana Moon Day Nursery was rated inadequate by Ofsted in March

A failing nursery has been told to learn how to manage children's behaviour and to teach staff how to identify signs of abuse and neglect after an unannounced Ofsted inspection.

Inspectors revisited Banana Moon Day Nursery in Berkshire, after they received concerns anonymously that it was not meeting "legal requirements".

The nursery had been rated inadequate during a previous inspection in March.

Bosses have been asked to comment on the watchdog's findings.

Ofsted gave a total of 11 action points that need to be taken by the 64-place nursery by 27 July, including appointing a deputy who would be "capable and qualified" to take charge in the manager's absence.

The watchdog added staff at the Caversham-based nursery needed to obtain accurate information about children's dietary requirements and ensure the premises and equipment was "fit for purpose and suitable" for children.

The inspection in March found staff failed "to meet children's safety or care needs sufficiently" and Ofsted said it had received concerns and complaints since, prompting the latest unannounced visit.

Ofsted has now served it with a welfare requirements notice, detailing the action points, which include:

Improving staff knowledge and understanding of how to manage children's behaviour

Ensure staff have knowledge of safeguarding issues, including how to identify and respond to possible signs of abuse and neglect

To make sure all staff have an induction to give them a clear understanding of their roles and responsibilities

To improve staff interactions with children to ensure they are offered quality learning experiences

To ensure each child's care is tailored to meet their individual needs.

The nursery offers full-time provision for children up to five years old.