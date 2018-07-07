Image caption The Oracle shopping centre was closed all day

A man has been charged with causing a bomb hoax which resulted in the closure of a shopping centre for a day.

The Oracle centre in Reading, Berkshire, was evacuated just after 09:00 BST on 12 June after the discovery of a "suspect bag".

It contained an item which police later said was "not viable".

Sergio Costa, 46, of Elm Park Road, Reading, has been bailed to appear before the town's magistrates on 2 August.

The Oracle's car parks and surrounding roads were closed for more than eight hours.

Staff and shoppers were looked after during the evacuation in local restaurants, pubs and a theatre.