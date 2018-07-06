Image copyright Facebook Image caption Connor Brayley poses a "high risk of serious harm to women", said the judge

A Coldstream Guards soldier who had been "prowling the streets" looking for "a lone female" before raping a woman has been jailed for 19 years.

Connor Brayley, 24, was seen on CCTV dragging and pulling his victim through Windsor town centre on 14 December.

The judge at Reading Crown Court told Brayley he posed a "high risk" to women and had shown "not a shred of remorse".

He was previously found guilty of two counts of rape and one count of sexual assault.

Brayley was seen on CCTV "prowling the streets in a reconnaissance mission looking for a lone female and location you could take her", said Judge Johannah Cutts.

'Supreme dignity'

Once he had "honed in on her" he pulled his victim, a woman in her 20s, to the ground and sexually assaulted her, the court heard.

He then dragged her to Bachelors Acre park where he threatened to kill her if she resisted.

Brayley then removed the woman's clothing and raped her.

She only managed to escape when he walked her back to the town centre, where she recognised a bouncer outside a bar who came to her assistance.

Image copyright Google Image caption The attack happened in Bachelors Acre, Windsor

The soldier walked back to his nearby barracks where he was later arrested by police.

Judge Cutts praised the victim as a woman of "supreme dignity and courage" after she gave evidence at Brayley's trial when he continued to deny the attack.

Describing him as "dangerous", the judge ordered him to serve two-thirds of his sentence before he can be considered for parole.

"This was not a case where you had a poor concept of consent. There is no mistaking that you targeted a lone woman for your own sexual gratification," Judge Cutts said.

'Your victim was entitled to be enjoying herself and she was entitled to get home safely. However, she had the misfortune to come across you."

Brayley will be on the Sex Offenders Register for life.